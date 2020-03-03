Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 216,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.