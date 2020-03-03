Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $494,986,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after buying an additional 725,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

