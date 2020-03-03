Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

