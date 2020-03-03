Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 50,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

SYK stock opened at $197.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.27 and its 200 day moving average is $211.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

