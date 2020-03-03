Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 971 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

