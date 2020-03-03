Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

