Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

