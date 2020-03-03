Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 422 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PEP stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

