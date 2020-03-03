Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of HON opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

