First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,584,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $471.55 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.50 and a 1-year high of $542.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.73.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

