Barclays PLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 625.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,013 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMY. Man Group plc increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,950,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 329,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

HMY opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

