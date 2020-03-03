Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $289.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $269.60 and a 12 month high of $444.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

