Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,040 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after buying an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of UBSI opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

