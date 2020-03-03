Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 246,011 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 516,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

