Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,743.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 165.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 414,708 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

