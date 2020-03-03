Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

