Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $304.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.27 and its 200-day moving average is $307.09. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

