Barclays PLC Buys 36,426 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,425 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $110,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Simmons First National by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simmons First National by 69.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.