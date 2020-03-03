Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,323 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

