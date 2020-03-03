Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bottomline Technologies worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

