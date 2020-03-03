Barclays PLC Buys 18,932 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Korn Ferry worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

KFY stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.20. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

