Barclays PLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Post worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Post by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.19 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

