Barclays PLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of NeoGenomics worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 421.20 and a beta of 1.08. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. First Analysis upgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

