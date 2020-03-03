Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,654 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Ares Management worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.65%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

