Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after buying an additional 3,838,241 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after buying an additional 1,997,140 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 866,060 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 410,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 393,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,534,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 200,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE BDN opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.