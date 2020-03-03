Barclays PLC Purchases 62,692 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Federated Investors worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Federated Investors by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 28,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Federated Investors by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Federated Investors by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Federated Investors by 3,152.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

