Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $3,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $2,515,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Barclays PLC Buys 18,932 Shares of Korn Ferry
Barclays PLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Post Holdings Inc
Hostess Brands Inc Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC
Barclays PLC Acquires 64,534 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc.
Valvoline Inc Shares Sold by Barclays PLC
Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp
