Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $3,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $2,515,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

