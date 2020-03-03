Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
