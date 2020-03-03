Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

