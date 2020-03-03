Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 418.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,257 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 420,636 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 309.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10,397.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 194,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 193,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

