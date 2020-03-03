Barclays PLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.36% of Continental Building Products worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $80,358,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 891,598 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $377,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,796.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,113. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

