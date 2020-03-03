Barclays PLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Cogent Communications worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after buying an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 39.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,104 shares of company stock worth $637,228 over the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $79.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.84%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

