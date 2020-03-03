Barclays PLC Purchases 61,892 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 79,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares during the period.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.98. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 315.45% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

