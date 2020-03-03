Barclays PLC Acquires 508 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Installed Building Products worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

IBP stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

