Barclays PLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 128.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Century Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

