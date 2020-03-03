Barclays PLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $2,240,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rogers by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 246,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,794,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.93. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.