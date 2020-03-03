58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WUBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in 58.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WUBA opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $72.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.41.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

