Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after buying an additional 133,532 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at about $8,689,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integer by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 325,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 55,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

In related news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

