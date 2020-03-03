Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,893 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

INGR opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

