Barclays PLC Acquires 17,909 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,357,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,527,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $18,507,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

