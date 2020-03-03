Barclays PLC Sells 17,228 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evertec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Evertec by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 887,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evertec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Evertec by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evertec by 694.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

