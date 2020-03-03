Barclays PLC Purchases 40,331 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 397.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Kirby’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

