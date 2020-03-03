Barclays PLC Purchases 49,704 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of PolyOne worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POL. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2,219.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,848 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POL. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

