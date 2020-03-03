Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

NYSE LTC opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

