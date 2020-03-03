Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Barnes Group worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of B. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 476,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:B opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

