Barclays PLC Sells 28,522 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,522 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,156,850 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPI opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

