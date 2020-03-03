Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,592 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.53% of Astronics worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth $1,733,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Astronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Astronics by 111.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

