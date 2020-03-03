Barclays PLC Acquires 15,024 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $145,838.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,883.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $602,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,729 shares of company stock worth $5,281,289. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LECO. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

