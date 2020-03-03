Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,092 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.50. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,088 shares of company stock worth $4,460,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

