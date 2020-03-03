Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.