Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $225,000 in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,673 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,776,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

